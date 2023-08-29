Niger State Commissioner for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mrs. Elizabeth Lami Shaba, has pledged to reposition the ministry to become a goldmine of the state’s economy.

She gave the assurance in her remarks during her resumption of office in Minna, adding that the Ministry has the ability to improve the economy of Niger State, just as she described MSMEs as the livewire of the economy.

Elizabeth Lami Shaba, however, emphasised the need for all hands to be on deck to achieve meaningful results, pointing out that she intended to take pragmatic action towards ensuring businesses that have been crippled in the state were brought back to life.

According to her, we must not leave the ministry the way we met it; we will make maximum use of what we have and ensure that the ministry becomes a goldmine for the Niger State economy.”

Mrs. Shaba noted that the ministry was formerly an agency, but due to its viability for the economy of the state, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago decided to upgrade it to a Ministry.

She, however, warned the staff against nonchalant attitudes, lateness, and absenteeism to work, insisting that any staff found to have been engaging in activities that would set the ministry backwards would be decisively dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Dr Joseph Kolo, who welcomed the Commissioner, said that the mandate of improving MSMEs in the state, which was being implemented before, would be incorporated into the mandate of the new ministry.

The staff of the ministry have unanimously assured the commissioner of their maximum cooperation and willingness to move the ministry forward, adding that they would walk together and offer the necessary guidance to succeed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…





How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…