Fulani jihadists’ threat: Security operatives take over Asaba, Agbor

Following the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by faceless Fulani Jihadists handed to the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to backtrack on his support for the ban on open grazing across southern states, security operatives have taken strategic positions in the twin towns to avert any eventuality.

It will be recalled that the unnamed Fulani jihadists had circulated unsigned fliers pasted in strategic positions in Asaba and Agbor last Sunday, vowing to unleash havoc they likened to Benue and Kaduna if Okowa failed to withdraw his stance on the grazing ban.

Checks on Tuesday across the state revealed that the police which vowed not to leave the threat to chances, have beefed up security presence in both cities of Asaba and Agbor.

In Asaba, police officers were seen positioned in strategic locations, stopping and conducting search on every vehicle and tricycle on the road.

At the popular Stop Abortion Junction, along Ibusa Road, security officers took time to conduct search on vehicles before allowing them to continue their journey.

There was also heavy security presence, with roadblocks mounted, at Pasture of Life Junction, just as the Federal Secretariat, along Okpanam and Mariam Babangida, which was torched recently.

Similar security presence was recorded in Agbor with stop-and-search exercises being conducted on road users along the Benin-Asaba highway, as well as other major routes across the city.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Mohammed Ali, had, on Sunday, urged Deltans to go about their lawful businesses, saying his men were up to the threat.

CP Ari also, on Monday, rolled out hotlines to residents of the state to contact operatives of the command in case of any emergency in their areas.

Governor Okowa, who didn’t lie low over the matter, reportedly summoned a security meeting in Asaba on Monday evening where modalities were put in place to handle any eventuality arising from the threat.

Elder statesman and leader of the Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday in Abuja, held a press conference, decrying the quietness of the Federal Government on the threat and warned the faceless jihadists to back down or be ready for a stiff resistance from the South-South.

On Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa in charge of Special Duties, Alhaji Usman Muktar, and the leadership of the Fulani, in a joint press briefing in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, denied knowledge of the faces of Fulani Jihadists threatening mayhem in the state.

