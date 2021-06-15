Gunmen kill assistant stadium manager in Plateau

Gunmen, on Tuesday, invaded the old Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State otherwise known as Rwang Pam stadium and shot dead an Assistant Stadium Manager, Isa Garuba.

A source close to the township stadium told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen arrived at the stadium at about 3:00 pm when sportsmen, women and coaches were preparing for evening training.

The source further disclosed that the assailants came in two tricycles (popularly known as Keke NAPEP) and went straight to where Garuba was standing and shot him at close range.

“Immediately they came out of the tricycles, the six of them went straight for Isa Garuba and shot him severely at close range before they zoomed off,” said the source.

It was gathered that the incident caused pandemonium within the vicinity as people scampered for safety on seeing Garuba in a pool of his blood.

Most of the sportsmen and women as well as those doing business in and around the stadium who had gathered for evening training hurriedly left the stadium.

As at the time of filing this report, the stadium is deserted.

However, the State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, could not be reached for comment.

When contacted, the State Director of Sports, Mr Simon Mven, said: “Please call me later. I am having a meeting with the police.”

