Delta Assembly resumes plenary after three months strike

Delta State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, resumed plenary after the nationwide industrial action by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) for over three months, with the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, enjoining lawmakers in the State to brace up for the task ahead.

Welcoming members back to the house, the speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori enjoined the lawmakers in the state to brace up for the task ahead even as he expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful resolution of financial autonomy issue for the state legislatures.

He informed members that a Memorandum of Action for the implementation of the financial autonomy in the state legislatures had been drawn up and signed by all relevant stakeholders.

“It suffices to inform you that in the course of the 3rd Session, we will amend our Fund Management Law and the House of Assembly Service Commission Law to reflect the agreement in the Memorandum of Action.

“My dear colleagues, now that we are back to Plenary to begin the 3rd Session, I enjoin all of us to brace up for the task ahead. As we are all aware, there is a backlog of issues to be attended to. Accordingly, I wish to direct Chairmen and members of Committees to immediately resume action on all pending bills, petitions and motions before their committees.

“On this note, on behalf of Members of the House, I wish to thank His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, our dear Governor, for his support and respect for the legislature. Similarly, I wish to also appreciate our constituents for their understanding and support for us. As representatives of our people, we will continue to discharge our duties for the welfare and common good of all Deltans,” he stated.

