Rachael Omidiji

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, has promised Nigerians that the lingering fuel scarcity will subside next week.

Kyari said this in a video clip on Channels Television on Tuesday evening, 7th February, 2023.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that he couldn’t promise that the queues at stations would disappear, but there would be a great improvement in the next week.

More updates to follow