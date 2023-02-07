‘Yomi Ayeleso

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced another round of vocational training for youths in Itapa-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the flag-off of the training in Itapa-Ekiti said the event was on the agency’s School-On-Wheels programme targeted at the rural areas.

Represented by the state coordinator, Olugbenga Sanusi, the DG explained that the agency is determined to end poverty in society with regular vocational skills for unemployed youths in the state.

He added that the training in the community was aimed at giving the youths in the rural areas equal opportunity with their counterparts in the urban area with apprenticeship training for them to be self-reliant and financially independent.

According to him, ” the School-On-Wheels is a special Scheme of the NDE that focuses on bringing vocational skills training to the doorsteps of youths in rural areas, to avail them equal apprenticeship opportunity that is available in urban areas.

“It makes use of the Mobile Training Workshop (MTW) as the training outlet. This opportunity brought to you is to launch you into self-employment and hence, wealth creation. We need to de-emphasize white-collar jobs and place a premium on self-reliance! “

He advised the twenty beneficiaries to be diligent and remained committed to the training for them to change their status in society and improve the socio-economic development of the state.

” I therefore advise you to be diligent, respect your trainers and be your own master. This way, you will increase your societal status and contribute to the socio-economic growth of your community.

” Punctuality, they say, is the soul of business. Therefore, your trainers have been given Registers to record this. Always carry your Identity Cards and fill your Log Books with

your daily learning activities, with diagrams and illustrations where necessary.

” Our Officers will be coming unannounced to monitor and evaluate your response to

training. Lastly, I advise you to be good ambassadors of the NDE, and be patriotic citizens,” he said.