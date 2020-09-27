Friday shooting: Policeman attached to me not involved ― Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has refuted allegations and reports circulated in the media that a policeman attached to his convoy shot one late Abdulrahman Aminu, aka Banna.

Tambuwal rejected the claims on Saturday when he along with the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, condoled the family of the victim of the Friday shooting at Sultan Bello mosque in the state capital.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammed Bello, said Tambuwal described the incident which claimed the life of Abdulrahman Aminu of Galadanci area and resulted in three other persons sustaining injuries as “unfortunate, inhuman and condemnable.”

Before the governor’s condolence visit, the Sultanate Council had on Saturday issued a statement pointing out that Aminu’s death was attributed to a stampede caused by volleys of sporadic gunshots released by police sergeant Bello Garba attached to the Sultan Palace.

ALSO READ:

Sergeant Garba, noted the statement, had fired the shots to scare some youths who were fighting over the sharing of money given to them after the 60th anniversary prayer at Sultan Bello Mosque.

Tambuwal assured the family of the deceased that the state government will live no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrator is brought to book as the matter is being investigated by the state police command.

According to him, the state police commissioner had briefed him that Sergeant Bello was in protective custody pending the outcome of a broader investigation.

He added that the state government will not leave the police alone in the investigation, adding that all relevant security agents will also be involved.

Tambuwal said anybody found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, just as he charged the public and the media to always cross-check their facts before making comments or publishing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE