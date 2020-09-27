Obaseki dedicates victory to God, Edo people at CAN Thanksgiving

Still basking in the euphoria of victory in the September 19 governorship election, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, attended an open Thanksgiving Service organised by the Edo State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

At the service which held at the lawn tennis court of the refurbished Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Governor Obaseki dedicated his victory to God and Edo people for standing by him in his hour of need.

Looking back, Governor Obaseki who was accompanied by his wife, Betsy; deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, his wife Maryanne; the South-South zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih; the state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; a host of others declared that in his darkest political hour, he only managed to survive by the Grace of God.

The governor who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) lamented that during his political storm, his political opponents thought he and his colleagues were finished but added that against all odds, the PDP umbrella provided shelter for them.

He attributed his victory to God: “I have everything to thank men of God. Many prayed for peace in Edo State. We have to thank God for heeding our prayers. The victory is of God.”

The winning governor said that the victory meant that he should continue to do what he has been in the last four years, assuring that he was ready for more sacrifice and do more for the benefit of Edo people.

Edo Election: We appreciate God for using President Buhari for ensuring peaceful election in Edo, says CAN.

CAN Chairman, Bishop Oriname Kure, thank God for using President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented peace, free, fair and credible election in the just-concluded governorship election.

He said: “Edo people and Nigerians will never forget in a hurry, that it was a free and fair election in spite of all the challenges that emanated before the election which created imminent fear of violence and rancour.

“This is the first time we are having this kind of remarkable experience in Nigeria. To God, Almighty be the glory. It is gratifying to note that the election was widely acclaimed by both international and local observers as the best election. It was remarkably peaceful, free, fair and credible. It is the best ever organised in Nigeria.

“Your victory is divine, and it’s proof of the confidence Edo people have in you as a man of integrity. The developmental strides of your administration in Edo have put it state on an enviable height among the committee of states in the Nigerian federation.

“Your re-election is not just the act of men. It is absolutely beyond human comprehension. It’s an act of divine executive in His mercy. There is no doubt that you have been divinely chosen by God and the people. Don’t relent in the developmental strides that you have set your foot on and take Edo to a greater height.

“We commend your deputy, Philip Shaibu for his unflinching loyalty and commitment and to the state and for his unrelenting effort in the pursuit of a just cause against all odds.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

