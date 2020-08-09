FACT CHECK: Did Buruji Kashamu die on same date with his mother?

CLAIM: A viral photo which was circulated on social media claim that late Senator Buruji Kashamu died on August 8 just like his mother who died in 2019.

FULL STORY: On Sunday, August 9, 2020, the social media was awash with news that late Senator who represented Ogun East Senatorial District during the Eight Senate, Buruji Kashamu died on the same date (August 8) just like his mother.

The post which mostly circulated on WhatsApp also appeared on Facebook, Twitter here, here and here.

Tribune Online recalls that Senator Buruji Kashamu died of COVID-19 complications on August 8, 2020, days after he was hospitalized at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos.

The politician cum businessman was said to have tested positive for COVID-19 and that his condition became critical due to his underlying ailments.

The remains of the 62-year-old senator was laid to rest on Sunday at his palatial residence, Egbe quarters, Oke -Sopen, Ijebu-Igbo according to Islamic rites.

While the development berths varying tributes in honour of the late politician, some people claimed that the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 governorship candidate died on the same date with his mother, Alhaja Wulemotu Ebunola Kashamu.

VERIFICATION: Checks by Tribune Online showed that Kashamu’s mother died at the age of 96 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lagos after an illness.

The death and burial of the Iya Suna of Ijebu Igbo was widely reported by various media organisations including Tribune Online, The Nation, PM News, New Dawn.

The fidau prayers for Alhaja Kashamu, a prominent businesswoman, community and religious leader were led by the Noibul Imam of Ijebu Igbo, Alhaji Abdulakeem Isa on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The late senator, on the other hand, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, and was buried Sunday, August 9, 2020.

VERDICT: Late Senator Buruji Kashamu did not die on the same date with his mother.

While Kashamu died on August 8, 2020, his mother, Alhaja Wulemotu Kashamu died on August 7, 2019.

