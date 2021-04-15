French language knowledge crucial in addressing insecurity, Chief of Defence Staff, Ayeleru declare

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief Executive Officer/Director, Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos, Professor Lateef Babatunde Ayeleru have emphasised the importance of the French language learning by men and officers of the Armed Forces in the country in combating security challenges.

The duo spoke when Professor Ayeleru paid a visit to General Irabor at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, during the week.

They agreed that since most of the countries bordering Nigeria are French-speaking countries, personnel of the Armed Forces in Nigeria must be proficient in French to be able to eliminate the language barrier and relate perfectly with their West African neighbours.

General Irabor, who expressed happiness to receive Ayeleru and his team, disclosed that proficiency in French language is now a requirement for promotion in the Armed Forces.

He expressed the determination of the Armed Forces to partner the French Village towards ensuring that men and officers of the forces have mastery of the language to further equip them in intelligence gathering, particularly as it affects trans-border movement of people.

Ayeleru, in his remark, assured Irabor of the readiness of the institution in partnering with the Armed Forces to ensure its personnel become literate in French.

He said it would be part of the institution’s commitment to contribute to solving security challenges troubling the country.

