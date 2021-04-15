FG rolls out distribution of agricultural inputs to 7,500 smallholder women farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has rolled out the distribution of agricultural inputs to about 7,500 smallholder women farmers in North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, while speaking at the occasion of the distribution, said the aim was to increase production and reduce wastage.

He further noted that this move from the government was also targeted at reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic especially on women and also a way to commemorate International Women’s Day.

“Today, my Ministry is choosing to challenge the unequal access to productive inputs between men and women by rolling out the distribution of inputs to women smallholder farmers and processors as part of our commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the agricultural sector.

“For the last 22 years, there has been a decline in extreme poverty globally and then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, massive job losses, shrinking of economies and loss of livelihoods.

“Women, who were socially and financially disadvantaged, were disproportionately affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession that followed.

“Weakened social protection systems have left many of the poorest in society unprotected, with no safety nets to weather the storm,” the Minister said.

He said the recently released report shows that the pandemic will push 96 million people into extreme poverty by the end of 2021 and 47 million of whom are women and girls.

Alhaji Nanono said he has deliberately undertaken initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and empowerment of women in line with the targets set in our Economic Sustainability Plan, Agric Gender Policy, National Gender Action Plan (N-GAP) for Agriculture, Agricultural Sector Food Security and Nutrition Strategy Documents aimed at ensuring increased opportunities for women.

He further noted that the Ministry and its research institutions are working towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in good quality seed and its availability to farmers as a foundation for attaining food and nutrition security as well as industrialisation.

“We are making concerted efforts to improve rural infrastructure such as rural roads, boreholes, irrigation facilities, solar lights, markets etc that are enablers for improved agricultural performance for our farmers and processors active in the rural space.

“Other value-chains supports are also advanced that would invariably contribute to the attainment of Mr President’s desire to ensure easy access to quality food and nutrition by Nigerians and also achieve the support for women empowerment which is a key for having a stable household.

“Today, the Ministry is supporting about 7,500 women with value kits (planting materials, growth enhancer and agro-chemicals) in yam, cassava, potatoes, soybean, rice, maize, sesame, ginger, sorghum/millet, cowpea and horticultural crops.

“In addition, nutritional value kits will be distributed to the women today. The choice of the crops is based on comparative advantage to its production.

“Again, because women are disadvantaged in land inheritance in Nigeria, the use of sacks and vertical farming are being popularized and the techniques will be demonstrated,” he added.

In his address, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri said the programme is particularly important because it is in line with the present administration’s efforts at addressing the problem of food and nutrition security in the country.

“This gathering is one of our efforts to work hand-in-hand with State Governments and other relevant stakeholders to assist in ensuring food security, economic growth and job creation, especially in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic,” he noted.

Shehuri said the Ministry is supporting breeder and foundation seeds production and linking up with the private seed companies to make certified seeds available to farmers.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline, commended the Agriculture Ministry for the gesture of providing farm inputs to women l, which she said would greatly increase food production and reduce hunger.

