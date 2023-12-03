The Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna (FRCN), Buhari Auwalu, has stated that the fire incident that occurred in the station did not affect the procurement building, as widely reported by some online media.

According to him, instead, it affected the generator house and a store located behind the procurement building.

“The fire incident, which occurred this afternoon, only affected the generator house and a building used to store scrap objects.

He said the fire incident started when some cleaners, who were burning some dirt after clearing the environment at the back of the procurement building, failed to put off the fire when it started spreading.

Thus, according to the director, the quick intervention of the fire service saved the situation.

Buhari Auwalu advised journalists to cross-check their facts instead of trying to break the news first.

He also said an investigation would be carried out to determine the real cause of the fire, and measures would be put in place to prevent future re-occurrence.