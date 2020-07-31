Four persons found dead in Asaba apartment

Four persons including three boys and a girl were found dead in a two-bedroom apartment in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.
The lifeless bodies of the victims at Rich Man Garden Estate, behind Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba took neighbours by surprise as they suspected their death may not be unconnected with generator fumes.
The fifth victim simply identified as Maxwell was unconscious as at the time the door of the room was opened by the police who rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where he was placed on oxygen.
The generator was said to have been kept at the balcony of their apartment and after 24 hours on Wednesday without anybody coming out of the room, neighbours were forced to invite the police who broke the door.
According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the report, an investigation was in progress adding that “the unconscious victim, if he survives, will be useful to give more information to assist operatives to unravel the cause of the mass deaths.”
The landlord of the building, Onuoha Okonji, who expressed surprise at incident said he was baffled when he got a distressed call over the tragedy.
