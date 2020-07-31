Four persons found dead in Asaba apartment

Metro
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Sokoto, police, Eid-el-Kabir, police, kidnap, Benue, businessman, Police arrest 26-year-old man, Anambra police arrests cultists, Police, Police arrest 150 travellers, Police arraign 25-year-old man, Anambra robbery police, decomposing, bodies, kidnappers, arrest

Four persons including three boys and a girl were found dead in a two-bedroom apartment in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

The lifeless bodies of the victims at Rich Man Garden Estate, behind Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba took neighbours by surprise as they suspected their death may not be unconnected with generator fumes.

The fifth victim simply identified as Maxwell was unconscious as at the time the door of the room was opened by the police who rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where he was placed on oxygen.

The generator was said to have been kept at the balcony of their apartment and after 24 hours on Wednesday without anybody coming out of the room, neighbours were forced to invite the police who broke the door.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the report, an investigation was in progress adding that “the unconscious victim, if he survives, will be useful to give more information to assist operatives to unravel the cause of the mass deaths.”

The landlord of the building, Onuoha Okonji, who expressed surprise at incident said he was baffled when he got a distressed call over the tragedy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of  Nigeria”  in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials… Read Full Story
JUSTICE Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday issued a warrant of immediate arrest against the immediate past clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori. The judge issued the warrant of arrest following an ex parte application filed by the EFCC… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Metro

Maiduguri mortar attack death toll rises to 6, says police

Metro

Angry mob sets ablaze 3 suspected armed robbers who attacked Oyo bank

Metro

Police arrest pastor for kidnapping dispatch rider in Ogun

Metro

Girl trafficked to Delta for prostitution returns to Akwa-Ibom

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More