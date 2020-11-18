Four killed in Offa auto crash

Four persons were reportedly killed, on Wednesday, in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State in an auto accident.

The auto crash, which happened at about 10:27 am on the Offa-Ojoku road, involved one Toyota Camry car and a tricycle known as Keke Napep.

It was gathered that the Toyota Camry car, driven by an auto mechanic, rammed into the tricycle killing three of the occupants and a roadside female trader.

Eyewitness account revealed that some students of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, who were also in the tricycle sustained injuries in the accident.

It was also gathered that irate mob torched the Toyota Camry car and burnt it to ashes.

Confirming the incident, Kwara State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Jonathan Owoade, said that the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Offa.

He added that the accident occurred around Awraba Hotel junction, saying that the accident involved eight persons.

Owoade said that the other four persons injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The FRSC boss, who said that the mob action caused pandemonium in the ancient town, added that normalcy had been restored and situation under control.

“The other sister agencies and our staff were on the ground. Members of the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police and Civil Defence Corps were on ground too to restore normalcy,,” he said.

