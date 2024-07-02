Four inmates at the Warri Correctional Centre popularly called Okere Prison in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have regained freedom.

The inmates were released during the second quarter visit to the centre by the Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Tessy Diai.

The inmates discharged and released included Mr Jeremiah Okotiebor, Odotimade Lylon both from Ozobo Town in Ijaw land, Umaru Abubakar and Mr Peter Okru .

Speaking during the visit, Justice Diai said that a total of 360 warrants were reviewed, adding that no inmates were granted bail.

Justice Diai, therefore, urged Court Registrars to comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law by ensuring that case files of remand suspects are sent to the Attorney-General’s office within the stipulated three days.

She commended the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Omamuzo Erebe; the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Anthony Orhorhoro; Magistrates, correctional officers and other stakeholders for their efforts and contributions towards the success of the visit.

The Deputy Comptroller of the centre, Mr Edo Lucky, earlier in his address, told the Chief Judge that the correction centre now has provisions for learning where inmates acquire primary and secondary school certificates while serving their sentences.

