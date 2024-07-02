Ebonyi State Government has approved over two billion Naira for the payment of school fees, research funding and living expenses for the 597 successful scholarship candidates from the state.

The candidates are to study in the Nigerian universities submitted by the State Scholarship Board.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Jude Okpor, disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the State executive council meeting held on Monday.

Okpor also noted that civil servants who sail through the eligibility processes of the scholarship programme are to be granted study leave with pay in addition to other privileges.

He said, “Following Council’s approval of the list of 597 successful candidates to study in Nigerian universities as submitted by the State Scholarship Board, over Two Billion Naira was approved by EXCO. This amount covers school fees, research funding and living expenses of the scholarship beneficiaries. The council further resolved as follows:

“i. That the research funds be paid to the universities alongside the school fees to avoid mismanagement by beneficiaries.”

Okpor also noted that the council has approved the release of funds for the construction of new universities in the state.

“In other to ensure smooth take-off of academic activities in the University of ICT, Oferekpe, Agbaja and Aeronautic Engineering University, Ezza, Council approved eight faculty and hostel buildings.”

Recall that EXCO had earlier approved the construction of the above-mentioned buildings and further approved the award of contracts and release of funds to successful bidders for the immediate commencement of the project.

The commissioner also added that the council approved the completion of the Ebonyi Trade Center built by the first Civilian Governor, Dr. Sam Egwu.

The Commissioner said “Following the presentation of a redesigned structure of the uncompleted Ebonyi Trade Centre at Presco Junction, Abakaliki, to EXCO, council deliberated and approved the completion of same. The structure on completion will accommodate the Ebonyi Trade Centre and Ebonyi Hotels. Council further resolved to recover all lands belonging to the Trade Centre and directed the Commissioner for Lands to commence the process of recovering and securing the land with perimeter fence”.

He stated further, “EXCO approved a design of a new Estate at the city centre to be known as NNODO EKUMENYI PALM BOULEVARD. The Estate will be adorned with facilities such as; civic centres, recreational facilities, banks, shopping malls and other business havens. This is partly in fulfilment of His Excellency’s People’s Charter of Needs manifestos to build Smart Cities across the State to enhance the aesthetic standard of the major cities in the state.”

