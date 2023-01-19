Foundation reiterates commitment to train more young Nigerians in tech skills

“A leading non-governmental organisation in Nigeria and developers of the Medley fintech application, MFONATION has reiterated their commitment to sponsor more young people in the country to acquire different skills in the tech industry.”

A leading non-governmental organisation in Nigeria and developers of the Medley fintech application, MFONATION has reiterated their commitment to sponsor more young people in the country to acquire different skills in the tech industry.

The declaration was made recently as the CEO of the organisation, Mr John Mfon John visited the tech scholarship training centre sponsored by the organisation.

Tribune Online gathered that the organisation had on December 2022 granted scholarship training to about 139 young Nigerians from the Akwa Ibom State extraction on different technological skills.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Mfon expressed his satisfaction at the level of work ongoing at the centre and commended the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme for showing resilience and commitment while the training lasted.

He encouraged trainees to aim higher through the opportunity the scholarship has offered them and promised to recruit into his team the best-graduating trainees in different skills.

“Recently, we had our first-ever tour since the commencement of our 2022 Tech Scholarship training for 139 Nigerians on different technological niches.

“I had in my convoy, Barr. Emediong Ekanem, Comrade Ekerette Udoh, Comrade Idongesit Ossom(SOKAY), Comrade Lucky Wonte, and Faith Usanga of Starton Autos & Cars.

“We seized the opportunity to commend the beneficiaries of our scholarship scheme for being resilient and committed to the training and encouraged them to aim higher with the great foundation we are laying for them.





“I also didn’t hesitate to show my willingness to accept (into my team) a great number of them who would finish from the training with excellent knowledge and great commitment to push further.

“Let me use this opportunity to categorically state that, the MFONATION foundation has come to stay and we are focused on the broader concerns of all humanity and one of such concerns is that everyone gets a reason from us to be happy regardless of tribe, colour, religion, or language.

“Together, we shall make our society and the world at large, a better place,” Mr Mfon asserted.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Foundation reiterates commitment to train more young Nigerians in tech skills