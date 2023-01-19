There would be no IDP camps in Nigeria if I am President — Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has promised that if he is voted in as the next President of Nigeria, there would be no Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in any part of the country.

Obi added that he would frontally combat insecurity challenges bedevilling the country to a standstill and secure the lives and properties of the citizenry safely.

He stated further that his administration at the Centre would ensure that Nigeria produce enough food items in the country to feed its citizens across the country, highlighting that Nigeria has Arable Land and human resources and other God, given potentials to feed her teeming population.

Obi who was at the Minna Polo ground in Niger state capital on Thursday for his Presidential Campaign rally declared that fighting insecurity is going to be his top priority as Executive President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will ensure that nobody will be a refugee in this country. There would be no IDP or IDP camps. Nobody will be killed in his country. We will employ all we can to ensure that this madness and on the loss of lives and destruction of Multi-million properties ends. We won’t take chances.

“We will fight insecurity to a standstill. The criminals, those terrorists are not more formidable than the government. When we get in we will ensure that they have no opportunity to operate. In this area, I can assure you that you will not find us wanting, ” Obi assured.

Speaking further about the country feeding itself, the LP’s Presidential hopeful stated that Nigeria being an agrarian state, the food revolution would start in Niger state as the food basket of the nation and it would spread to other states of the Federation.

“We will use Niger state as an example that Nigeria can feed itself. We assure you that all the cottage industries that are dead across the state would be brought back to life.”

The LP Presidential Candidate further stated that he would wage war on incessant power failure and youths and women unemployment.

In his remarks, Peter Obi’s running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said that by electing Peter Obi as the next President of Nigeria, the electorates would be electing one of their own saying that “we should not be swayed by the flaunting of money politics and unassured promises”.





Peter Obi shortly after his campaign rally at the Polo ground off old airport road/ 123 Quarters in Minna and visit to Niger state paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Minna, Alhaji( Dr.) Umar Farouk Bahago, and had a town hall meeting with women where his wife addressed the women at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center, Minna opposite the Government House Minna, the seat of power in the State.