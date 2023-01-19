NAHCON, Saudi firm agree terms on hajj services

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Mutawwif Company of African Non-Arabs, otherwise known as Muassassah, have signed agreements on services to be provided during the 2023 hajj.

A highlight of the meeting was the commitment made by the Muassassah to upgrade the catering services at the Mashaer (holy sites in Makkah, including Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat) with five percent discount on payment this year, meaning, Nigeria will pay less than what was charged last year.

The pacts were signed by the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan and the chairman of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy.

According to a statement by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, the agreements are part of the preparation for this year’s hajj which is due in June. They are also a follow-up to an earlier meeting held between the two teams at Super Dome Centre, Jeddah, on the sideline of the Hajj and Umrah Expo 2023.

The pacts focus on the roles expected of the two parties during the hajj and the services to be provided to the pilgrims in the areas of enlightenment, guidance, movements/transportation, especially during the Mashair.

Hassan recalled what he described as some Nigerian pilgrims’ ugly experiences during last year’s hajj at the Mashair which he would not want repeated.

“Now that this year’s hajj operation has begun, we want to know what services to expect at the Mashair to know what to tell our pilgrims at home.

“We are asking for better services this year and we want them at reduced prices, although we acknowledge the amount of investments made to upgrade the facilities at the Mashair which are long-term,” he said.

In his presentation, the chairman of Mutawwif Company, Ahmad Sindy, explained that unfortunate incidents of last year won’t be repeated as they were more committed to the welfare of pilgrims through improved facilities and friendly atmosphere.

“We will also upgrade the quality of food in terms of calories and weight. In addition, we have contracted a well known nutritionist to ensure that we have the best service delivery,” Sindy said.





The national delegation to the event include the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; Commissioner, Operations, Licensing and Inspectorate, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa; the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services, Shaikh Suleman Momoh and other board members of the commission.

Others are representatives of the Forum of State Chairmen/Secretaries of the 36 State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies/Commissions, executive members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and some management staff members of the commission.