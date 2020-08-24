Former Rivers Assembly leader, Lloyd, dumps APC

Former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and strong supporter of the former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Dr Chidi Lloyd on Monday dumped the All Progressives Congress APC and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

He also used the opportunity to publicly expressed regret of his role in the 2013 crisis at the State House of Assembly and apologised during which a fight among the lawmakers lead to serious injuries and hospitalisation abroad of one of the members, Hon. Michael Chinda.

At his reception at the Government House by Governor Nyesom Wike and other PDP chieftains, Dr Lloyd said he had learnt how to be benevolent in politics among other things from the governor.

He declared that henceforth, he and members of his community would work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his statement, Wike said politicians who bear bitterness in their minds against others hardly make progress declaring that his success in politics and governance were because he carries no grudge against anybody.

He said that during his second term inauguration, he asked for forgiveness from those he offended and also promised to forgive those that hurt him.

Today, he said, Dr Chidi Lloyd has publicly expressed regret of his role in the 2013 crisis at the State House of Assembly and apologised, adding that he had forgiven Dr Lloyd because he is a Christian and those who became victims of that act have also consented.

“Forgiveness is key for every Christian. God has forgiven me, why can’t I forgive. We have also met with Hon. Michael Chinda and others, we got their approval for reconciliation.

“I love to attract people to our party because I am not a greedy politician. I believe that the more the merrier. I will do what is in the best interest of the people and the party.

“Politics of progress does not undermine the importance of friendship. I believe that we must forget yesterday, put ourselves together for a better tomorrow,” he said.

The governor also assured that he would complete the Akpabu-Itu Road and the electrification of the communities.

“When we go to Akpabu during electioneering campaigns, you cannot move from there to Omudioga community even though they are in the same ward due to the bad road network. I have promised to reconstruct the road and restore electricity.

“We will complete those projects within the life span of this tenure. Politics is about dividends of democracy,” he stated.

Wike also upgraded the traditional stool of the traditional ruler of Akpabu, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu from third class to second class.

Rivers State chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor who received Dr. Chidi Lloyd into the party noted that he, Lloyd is an asset.

He thanked Governor Wike for being an excellent statesman who has made it easy for the party to retain its foothold in Akpabo and Itu communities.

The paramount ruler of Akpabu and Itu communities, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu thanked Governor Wike for the projects and pledged that with their son, Dr Lloyd, they would ensure the success of PDP in the communities.

