Magu’s probe: Malami denies conspiring to witch-hunt anybody

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has denied conniving with Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt one, Barr. Victor Giwa over what he termed as “his refusal to testify against Ibrahim Magu” at the ongoing Retired Justice Ayo Salami-Led Presidential Panel probing the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu on Monday said Malami never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor asked anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.

Gwandu said the AGF, who has not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation is never a member of the panel nor does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers who want to create unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and labouring incessantly these days, to falsely cast aspersion on the AGF’s hard-earned reputation,” the statement added.

The AGF then called the so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegation showing details of when and where he met him on the issue and how the meeting was conducted.

To also explain whether the meeting was by proxy or the AGF sent a representative and in what capacity was the representative if any.

The AGF also seeks explanation on the terms of their engagement, what was the offer and how was the so-called offer to testify against Magu made and who the witnesses were.

