Former legislators protest plans to remove them as APC delegates

The forum for former legislators from the first republic to date in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have protested against recommendations by the National Assembly to the president to remove their members as delegates to vote for presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

According to a statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Hon Umar Sadiq, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday, the recommendation is said to be awaiting the approval of Mr President.

The forum urged the president not to heed the call.

Also, the forum further dissociates itself from any arbitrary move that will remove its members from exercising their rights as members of the APC.

Sadiq then made reference to chapter 12 of the party’s constitution which states the roles of the former legislators as accredited delegates in the states congresses and national convention, describing attempts to remove them as a violation of their fundamental rights and by extension a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Part of the statement reads: “That any member of our great party the APC calling for our removal from being delegates is doing so to suit his or her desire to tarnish the good image of our party the APC in an attempt to sabotage its chances of winning the general elections come 2023, as it will reduce the chances of participating in a democratic process of the majority choosing a leader for our great country Nigeria.

“That since we have exercised and enjoyed the rights of being delegates in previous dispensations, we do not see any need for our party to change course when the need is even more important at this time of our General Elections.

“We therefore hereby call on Mr President not to heed the call of our removal he being a democrat and a shining example of excellent leader of our party.”