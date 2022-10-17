Former Anambra lawmaker, one other kidnapped

A former member of the Anambra state Assembly, Hon Sylvester Okeke, has allegedly been kidnapped.

Tribune Online gathered that he was abducted along with another person whose identity is yet to be ascertained somewhere close to the Military check-point along the Ring Road area, Awka, Anambra state capital.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the incident.

“Where did it (kidnap of the ex-legislator) take place? Did anyone report the incident to any police station? We don’t have such a report. And I am not aware of such incident. But I will make an inquiry and get back to you.”

Meanwhile, a source in the ex-legislator’s Agulu home town, Anaocha local government area of the state, stated that Hon Okeke had been missing since Friday evening.

“He (Hon Okeke) attended a meeting of the national leadership of Agulu Peoples Union last Friday which ended before 4 pm.

“He is the national vice president of the union. After the meeting, he off to his shop in Agulu where he sells wine.

“We learned that it was while he was going back to Awka that he was kidnapped. He sit alone in his car. And we learned that they were two that were kidnapped. So, the second person might be the owner of the second vehicle that is behind his own, but, nobody knows the identity of that person yet.

The source stated that the kidnappers had already contacted the former legislator’s family members on the telephone and demanded Ransome saying “Some said that the kidnappers demanded N20 million; other person said it is N50 million that the kidnapers demanded.”

He, however, stated that the family members of the former lawmakers were handling the issue secretly, so as not to make any public statement that could jeopardise the chances of negotiating his freedom.

Meanwhile, video footage of the ex-legislator’s 406 pegeoat salon car marked “Anambra state Legislature, 11A-AA” and Toyota Salon Car (popular as “big yash) marked LSR 409 GU, Lagos, parked along the road at the Ring Road, Awka area appeared riddled with bullets as they had multiple holes on their front bonnets.

