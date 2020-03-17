Former ADC Gubernatorial Aspirant joins PDP

A former gubernatorial aspirant and Chieftain of African Democratic Congress Engineer Aderemi Oseni along with his supporters and loyalist returns to PDP.

In a press release signed personally, he said his return to PDP along with many party loyalists is indeed homecoming and it was a decision taken after a lot of consultations and deliberations with major stakeholders both at the grassroots and indeed among his political leaders and associates

Engineer Aderemi Oseni expresses his commitment and that of his followers to the task of rebuilding PDP to become a formidable and virile political party.

He joins prominent party leaders like Prince Oyinlola, Engineer Segun Oni and others for the formal declaration ceremony, on Wednesday 18th of March 2020.

He assured the people of Oyo State that his coming to PDP was to further position him to serve the best interest of the people.

Notable ADC members that are decamping along with Engr Remi Oseni are S Oladejo aka Success Lagelu, Funmilayo Arulogun ADC Woman Ldr, Alh Hamzat Lawal Oluyole, Alh Kakako Muniru Ayinla ADC State Fin Sec, Hon Paul Alagbe and Taju Olori both house of Assembly in the last election.

Also Barr Adelowo Bimpe, Mrs Sade Adeojo, Hon Victor Oyelayo, Pastor Lawrence Adetulese and Mrs Sade Otolorin and majority of the members of the State Executive, Engr Nurudeen Akanni former Chairman Ona ara LG Hon Olanreewaju Ayinde aka Dangote Ido.

