The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the use of agrochemicals to preserve foods, stressing that they are harmful, injurious, and poisonous to the body system.

The warning was given by the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, who said that the agency has already put in place stringent regulatory processes to ensure that whatever food Nigerians consume is wholesome and safe from harmful preservatives.

The DG was speaking in Bauchi on Friday at an event to commemorate the 2024 World Food Safety Day organised by Catalysing Strengthened Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE) Nigeria in collaboration with the Bauchi State Committee on Food and Nutrition.

Moji Adeyeye further said that, as an agency of the federal government, NAFDAC is ensuring that all food products and drugs are fit and healthy for human consumption.

According to her, “NAFDAC has sustained the ban on dichlorvos (snipper) 100 ml, which is used for food preservation, because of its negative effect on humans.”

The DG also said that this year’s theme, ‘Prepare for the Unexpected’, is apt, as it will help spread awareness on hunger, undernourished populations, and starvation problems around the world.

Speaking on food safety, the Bauchi State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Dr. Paul Kamai, said that ensuring food safety is a public health priority and an easy step to achieving food security.

Paul Kamai stressed that “effective food safety and management systems are key, not only to safeguarding the well-being of the people but also to fostering economic development.”

The State NAFDAC Coordinator added that, from food production to consumption, food safety is a shared responsibility.

He noted that 4 million people die annually around the world due to poisoning and eating contaminated food, noting that eating food that is unfit for human consumption is one of the major causes of food poisoning and common illnesses.

The coordinator also said that food contaminants include abuse of agrochemicals, pesticide residues, veterinary drug residues, illegal use of banned agrochemicals, and microbial contaminants.

NAFDAC, he stated, is using agri-input dealers, routine inspection of food products, and sustained awareness as some of its regulatory measures.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Chairman of the of the Committee on Food and Nutrition, Jibrin Mohammed Yusuf, said that the state has continued to witness an increase in cases of malnutrition among children under 5 years, which is worrisome.

According to him, “As we discussed food safety, we also need to talk about food availability, especially during this period.”.

He added that the committee is in place to push for adequate budgetary allocation to nutrition activities in line ministries; today we have established school gardens and demonstrations to promote the use of local nutritional diets.”.

Jibrin Yusuf, while commending CASCADE for observing the day, urged stakeholders to create awareness about food storage and handling.

Private sector support officer, CASCADE, Sesi Oliyide, said that the organisation has built the capacity of food vendors under the home-grown school feeding programme on food storage, preparation, and packaging to avoid contamination.

He stressed that “food safety is key to ensuring maximum nutrition in meals.”.

Also speaking, Focal Person, Alive&Thrive FHI 360 Bauchi, Asimobi Chidiebere, said that the organisation works to provide multiple micronutrients to children under 5 to address the problem of malnutrition.

He, however, called for collaborative action in promoting nutrition and food safety.

World Food Safety Day is commemorated on June 7 annually to increase awareness of the importance of food safety, encourage people to take preventative measures to ensure their food is safe at all times, and also promote global action to improve food safety systems.

