BusinessTop News

BREAKING: Again, Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N825/litre

Taofeek Lawal
Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again slashed the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to N825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition continues in the domestic market.

The Refinery, only last month, effected a price reduction twice within the space of a week, crashing its gantry price by N45 from N880 to N835 per litre.

Also Read: Borno gov bans sale of petrol in Bama

This reduction in price is as a result of the restart and full implementation of the Naira-for-Crude agreement with local refiners after an earlier suspension by the immediate past NNPCL under the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari.

While the latest reduction is aimed at consolidating the Refinery’s leadership position in the domestic market, it is also to give customers value for their money.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bala mourns Bauchi council boss Gov Bala mourns Bauchi council boss, Tumfafi
Next Article student loan programme ICPC, stakeholders join NELFUND to promote transparent, inclusive student loan programme

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×