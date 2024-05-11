The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) FCT chapter, has urged parents and their children to always have it in mind and work towards embarking on the holy pilgrimage, popularly referred hajj, to Makkah and Madina for hajj exercise.

The Amirah (leader) of the FOMWAN FCT chapter, Hajiya Fatima Issa Ndako, gave the advice at the maiden ‘Hajj Day’ seminar which was held at the FOMWAN Basic School Wuse II, Abuja.

She said the seminar was held to introduce the children to the fifth pillar of Islam by being practical with how it is done in the Holy Land. She said the school deemed it necessary to let the children know the importance of hajj by making them be good and conscious Muslims who understand their religion.

“As you all know FOMWAN is an Islamic-based school, and we would like to emphasise the importance of the pillars of Islam to our children. We really like to make the children grow up to be good Muslims, pious Muslims, and dedicated Muslims, and very devoted Muslims.

“So we have started with introducing them to the fifth pillars of Islam, which is Hajj, and we want to see it practical. Our children, they like anything practical. They are so excited, they are so happy, and they are all in here. So I think it’s a great thing that we really like to do,” the Amirah said.

The Naiba Amirah (deputy leader) of FOMWAN, FCT chapter, Hajiya Rashida Lawal, in her contribution, said the significance of the event was to expose the children to the essence of the pilgrimage to Makkah and Madina.

“We want them to have the awareness of whatever that is happening there. With this now, the children will be eager to want to go and perform the holy pilgrimage and be able to perform the rites in Saudi Arabia as they are doing today.

“They will be eager to be able to carry out all the programs they are doing today and be able to see it in real life by the time they go to hajj. We are exposing them to hajj rights so that at the end of the day, they will have it in their mind that one day, they will go to hajj,” Hajiya Lawal said.

Also, the chairperson of Da’awah Committee of the association, Hajiya Rafat AbdulHamid; and Chairperson of Education Committee of the association, Hajiya Aisha Aruwa, noted the importance of hajj and the need to prepare the young Muslims to start working towards performing the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.