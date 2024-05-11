Following the abduction of some students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo on Saturday paid visit to the Ivory Tower.

The visit was to assess the situation and receive briefs from the Management Team so that they could collectively map out strategies to strengthen the security architecture of the university.

The Governor and his entourage were received warmly by members of the Management Staff of CUSTECH led by the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahaman Asipita Salawu.

Others were: the Registrar, Ms. Olufunke Hudson, the Bursar, Mr. John Alaji, and the University Librarian, Mr. Jeremiah Salifu.

While conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation within the university and its environment, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo assured that all those who perpetrated this act of abduction will be smoked out by security operatives as soon as possible.

He allayed the fears of parents, guardians, and students urging them to be calm, and promised that all the missing students would be returned without a scratch by the special grace of God.

To the Management Team and staff of CUSTECH, the Governor geared them up to carry on with their duties and not to be in any way downcast as no machination of criminals will be strong enough to shut down the academic activities at CUSTECH.

The Governor added that these criminals are only testing the waters and it is a fact that in next to no time they will be caught up in the web of their nefarious activities.

“Those in the entourage of His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo includes Barr. Salami Ozigi Deedat, Commissioner, Local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Adams Abdulaziz, Commissioner for Health, Hon. Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Rtd. Cmdr. Jerry Omodara, State Security Adviser, Director General Protocol, Alh. Suleiman Ibrahim and Sepcial Adviser on Media, Alh. Isah Ismail amongst others.”