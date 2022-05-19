FMN reiterates commitment to food sustainability through backward integration

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has said it is committed to food sustainability in Nigeria through its backward integration policies and programmes.

The Head of Corporate Communications, FMN, Modupe Thani, said this at the closing ceremony of FMN-sponsored three-day training of 15 business journalists from various media organisations at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (SMC, PAU), Lagos, on Business Journalism and Financial Reporting.

Thani said the company fosters the spirit of building back by ensuring that raw materials for the production of its products are locally sourced and fortified with essential nutrients with the overall health of the consumer in mind.

She noted that FMN does not only believe in feeding Nigerians with food but with ideas which informed the organisation’s decision to sponsor the training of the journalists as drivers of change.

“We want to see you as our partners and we want you to see us as your partners as well. We have good stories that we can share with you to help us share out there and if you need information from us, you can reach out to us,” she said.

On the acquisition of Honeywell company, Thani said the products would retain their names and listing on the stock exchange for healthy competition while giving customers varieties.





The Dean, SMC, PAU, Mike Okolo, said the training was aimed at ensuring a robust and impactful journalism practice that would translate to a better-informed society.

Okolo urged the participants to maximise the opportunity of the training to drive national development and growth for the good of humanity.

The training sessions were facilitated by Dr Emeka Osuji, Fredrick Ikpesu, Dr Olusegun Vincent, Professor Juan Elegido, Dr Chido Nwakanma, Dr Pius Onobhayedo and Dr Austin Nweze.

