Anxiety as Customs begin VIN implementation for imported vehicles Friday

The announcement by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that the commencement of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation system will commence from Friday, May 20, 2022, is generating concerns among clearing agents as many are hopeful that the agreed terms are complied with without deviation.

Speaking with the Tribune Online exclusively, on Thursday, in Lagos, acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto explained that for now, all is set for the commencement of the VIN valuation if there is no deviation.

According to Dr Kayode Farinto, “Yes, all is set for the VIN valuation commencement. They have factored in most of our concerns which include salvage vehicles and others. We are okay with it for now. Let them start implementation for now. Whatever is not okay with time, they will address it.

“We are advising our members to comply because we expect it to solve a lot of problems and eradicate the issue of corruption which is occasioned during human contacts inside the ports

“They have actually addressed a lot of our problems which includes issues with rebate, wear and tear, and whether they can use internet value for vehicles.

“They have also addressed the issues concerning accidented vehicles and salvage vehicles, so we are watching if all what we agreed is implemented during the implementation phase which starts Friday.”





Recall that while making the declaration on Thursday at stakeholders’ meeting in Apapa, Apapa Area Controller, Malanta Ibrahim said that the VIN system has come to stay as Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in embracing technology for trade facilitation.

According to Malanta, “We came to show them what is going to be on board and demonstrate the workability of the system

“We have done so, and they have accepted it, so definitely it is going to be a win-win situation for both the management of NCS and the stakeholders because the human element is going to be eliminated, and we are going to implement simplification and automation of procedures.”

Also sensitising freight forwarders at the meeting on the amendments to the VIN portal to reflect reduction in tariffs, other officials of the service including Comptrollers Kunle Oloyede of Tin Can Island Port, Festus Okun of Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Hammi Swomen of Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Commands harped on the need for compliance and sincere declarations.

Comptroller Okun said the NCS through the VIN valuation has imbibed basic principles of taxation which includes predictability, neutrality, simplicity and efficiency.

Oloyede described VIN as a platform for robust gathering of statistical analysis and data for national economic purposes relying on the template of accuracy that will further integrate NCS with other ministries, departments and agencies.

Swomen who sought more cooperation from all stakeholders added that sincere declarations without tampering with relevant information contained in Single Goods Declaration or mismatching information will aid quicker clearance and seamlessness of the VIN system.

Also speaking at the event, Comptroller Anthony Udenze of the Tariff and Trade Department at customs headquarters urged vehicle importers and their agents to avoid acts that would delay the process of clearing.

Udenze explained that the process of identifying salvage and accident vehicles under the VIN regime will be very transparent as declarant would be expected to attach photos showing the accidented vehicles

He added that for vehicles to be treated as accidented, the chassis must be affected by the accident not just by removing fenders, bumpers and headlamps.

Anxiety as Customs begin VIN implementation for imported vehicles Friday

