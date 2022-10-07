Flooding: Enugu govt. deploys strategies, mechanisms to track, minimise impact on affected communities

Following the release of water from Ladgo Dam by the Cameroonian authorities during the peak of the recent downpours which unfortunately caused flooding in parts of Nigeria, including some communities in Enugu State, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has assured residents of the state, especially those in the affected areas, that the state government is tracking the movement of the flood water and has mapped out strategies and mechanisms to completely remove or minimise its impact on the people.

In a statement by the executive secretary of the SEMA, Nkechi Eneh, the state government sympathised with some communities in Uzo-Uwani local government area affected by the incident.

Eneh stated that the state government is following the unfortunate development “very closely with a view to mitigating or minimising the impact of this flooding.

She reassured the victims and indeed all communities in Enugu State that the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration is poised to tackle this issue conclusively, stressing that the state government “is focused on this challenge and will spare no effort in combating it.

The SEMA executive secretary maintained that “we will continue to deploy all necessary response mechanisms to ensure that this flooding is managed safely,” reiterating that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration “remains resolute in its desire to continue to deliver good governance to the people.”

Eneh, therefore, restated the SEMA’s earlier alerts to people living in flood-prone areas to as a matter of urgency, evacuate to higher and safer grounds; desist from drinking or using flood water to avoid communicable diseases, and prevent the outbreak of epidemics; stop stepping into flood water because of reptiles and sharp objects; shun dumping of refuse or defecating inside drainages; avoid building or carrying out socio-economic activities along flood plains, and constantly desilt drainages.