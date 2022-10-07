The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has appointed Akin Morakinyo as the registrar/chief executive of the institute.

The appointment, which takes effect from 1st November 2022 was according to the Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Akintayo announced at the meeting of the institute’s governing council held, on Thursday, 29th September 2022.

An experienced business leader and an honorary senior member of the institute, Mr. Morakinyo succeeds Dr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB who is retiring following the completion of his tenure.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: As Parties Begin 2023 Campaign

CIBN appoints new registrar/chief executive

CIBN appoints new registrar/chief executive

The registrar-designate joined the services of the institute in 2012 as an assistant director, and through a dint of hard work and exemplary leadership, he rose through the ranks to become the director/Group Head of Membership Services in 2019. In this capacity, he contributed to the development and execution of the institute’s current strategic focus and in conjunction with the leadership, has upheld the sanctity and prestige of the institute’s membership.

Asides his experience at the Institute, Morakinyo was an assistant general anager at the United Bank for Africa, where he served as the head of the academy. Before venturing into banking, Morakinyo had risen to managerial roles within the telecommunications industry, where he also was in charge of staff training and development, quality assurance management, business process management, special projects, and operations development.

While congratulating him, the president/chairman of council, Dr Ken Opara described the appointment as a call to service and expressed confidence that Mr. Morakinyo will continue to discharge his duties with absolute dedication. He was confident that the new registrar/ chief executive will uphold ethics and professionalism which is the hallmark of the banking industry in performing his role.

In the same vein, he congratulated the outgoing registrar/chief executive , Dr. Awojobi for meritoriously serving the Institute and his contribution to its further development.

Dr Opara wished the best in his future endeavour.