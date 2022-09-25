Flood submerges roads, houses in Kogi

Houses in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State have been submerged by flood as people now move their properties and relocate to safer places.

When Tribune Online visited the town on Sunday it was discovered that the old market road and Ganaja-Ajaokuta road have been submerged by River Niger.

Th roads served as link between North Central and Southern part of the country.

Many passengers were stranded while those who could not stay longer sure to the flood had to take canon to cross to the other part of the road and then took commercial motorcycles to the motor park so that they can continue their journey.

At Adakolo Estate and Adankolo Extension, many houses have been deserted by owners as they have moved to safer place.

Some churches were also submerged by River Niger and despite that services were still hold in the church.

Some residents who spoke with our correspondent lamented that they don’t any place to relocate as they still manage to sleep in the flooded house, while others said the have to relocate their family back to the village untill th situation improve.