Tips for maintaining good underwear hygiene for women

As women, every part of our body deserves to be kept hygienic, especially our pubic area.

The health of your pubic area is not only determined by how much you clean it but also a factor such as the kind of underwear you use also determines how healthy your private part will be as a female.

Underwear hygiene basically means keeping your intimate area tidy, preserved, and in place.

While wearing underwear has a lot of benefits, it is important that emphasis is placed on the need to maintain good underwear hygiene.

This is because good underwear hygiene prevents any microbe or bacteria from accumulating and festering in and around the vagina. It also helps in preventing bad odour and itchy skin.

Since great underwear hygiene helps keep our vagina dry and clean and also offers comfort, it is therefore expedient that we expose ourselves to tips that will help us maintain good underwear hygiene.

To maintain good underwear hygiene, below are things you should do in reference to your underwear.

1. Choose the right material

As females, we are always attracted to beautiful and catchy wears. This attraction most often accompanies us when we need to get our underwear. Some of us will rather choose flashy underwear than a quality one that is less attractive.

No matter how much you love beautiful prints, sexy lace, or that uniquely cut underwear, if it’s not made of 100% cotton–it’s not good for your vagina.

While it’s fine to wear sexy lingerie for some special moments, it is important you don’t make it a routine.

Don’t ever go for synthetic materials like nylon or polyester for your daily panties as they can trigger chafing and redness.

It is recommended that females wear only cotton underwear on a daily basis as it allows the skin to breathe. It also helps to absorb moisture, sweat, or discharge better than any fabric.

2. Wear more than one undies per day





There is no hard and fast rule to the number of underwear you can wear daily as a lady. If you feel like changing your panties a few hours after wearing them, please feel free to do so.

If there’s vaginal discharge, it’s always better to change your underwear in order to keep the moisture at bay.

If you are the fitness kind of lady, it is advisable you change your undies immediately after you get back from the gym.

Also, whenever we are on our monthly flow, it is healthy we change our underwear as often as possible without necessarily waiting for it to get soiled before doing so.

3. Wash your underwear properly

Since our underwear protects the delicate parts of our body, it is therefore important that we handle them with more care.

During your wash day, you can choose to wash them separately from your other clothes. This is in order to avoid the transfer of bacteria from our underwear to other clothes.

Make use of detergents that have antibacterial properties. Ensure you expose your undies to direct sunlight after washing as the sun acts as a natural sanitiser because its ultraviolet rays kill bacteria.

4. Go to bed without your panties

This tip is optional and should only be followed if you’re comfortable and secure doing so.

For women who deal with regular yeast infections, going to bed without pants can help you in a great way as it allows your pubic area to breathe overnight and avoid moisture buildup.

If you’re comfortable going to bed without pants, do so.

5. Don’t wait until your underwear gets torn before disposing

To maintain good underwear hygiene, you need to learn to dispose of your undies regularly.

You don’t need to wait until you start noticing holes in them before you know it’s time to get a new set.

If possible, you can replace your underwear on a quarterly basis, or at most, every six months.

All I just want to emphasize is that you ensure you have a clean set of underwear.

For the sake of the health of your pubic area, choose to maintain a high level of underwear hygiene. After all, underwear hygiene matters!

