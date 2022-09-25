Youth employment: NDE engages 41 Taraba youths on Graduate Attachment Programme

The Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo on Saturday said the directorate has engaged 41 idle Taraba youths into the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP).

This according to him, was in line with president Muhammedu Buhari and his administration’s desire to lift 100 million Nigeria youth out of poverty.

Abubakar who was represented by Mr. Mac Bernard Ishaya, the chief Rural Employment Promotion Assistant, disclosed this during a supervisory Tour in Jalingo said, 41 youth were drowned from across three senatorial zones of the State with 14 female and 27 male.

“The Graduate Attachment Program we are supervising in Taraba today is the president Muhammedu Buhari and his administration’s deliberate desire to lift 100 million Nigeria youth out of poverty.

“The program is purposely to enable unemployed graduates to acquire hands-on experience. So far, we have engaged 41 youth and they are to undergo the Attachment program for three months”.

“The embarrassing nature of unemployed graduates upon the government is what has necessitated the management of NDE to introduce GAP to enable young graduates become safe reliance and be employers of labour in their immediate Communities and Nigeria at large.

“NDE will be giving stipends to the participants to augment their transport during the Attachment” He disclosed.





Commenting separately, Mr. Abdulwahab Yusuf Haruna a disable beneficiary lauded NDE for introducing the program as he hope the program would transform his life and also called for its sustainaince.

Also, Dr Akintade Afolabi Rotimi, Director Research and Development, Taraba state university Jalingo disclosed that the University has fulfilled all the major objective of GAP by permanently employing one Mr. Chia Azuaga after participating in the program in the past, and was willing to do more to change the life’s of young graduates in the state.