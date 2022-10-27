Flood: Situation critical, IDPs, communities need humanitarian assistance ― NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that the situation in some states as a result of the recent flooding calls for urgent intervention by all and sundry.

NOA said the carnage caused by the flood is by no means, a burden that government alone can bear alone, but requires concerted efforts by all citizens.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari said the existential challenge of the current flooding in parts of Nigeria is one of such national trying moments that call for everyone to summon humanity and brotherly compassion that Nigerians are known for.

He said the mandate of the Agency requires that it encourage the people to actively and freely participate in discussions and decisions on matters affecting the general welfare of all Nigerians and our country.

“The situation calls for urgent intervention by all and sundry. It is, by no means, a burden that government alone can bear.

“We must rise up to answer the clarion call of being our brothers’ keepers in this time of need. It is a time when those who can help must reach out a hand to those who need help.

“We, therefore, call on all citizens, individual and corporate, to mobilise and send aid to flood-ravaged individuals and communities, both in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and elsewhere.

“Faith-based organisations and non-governmental organizations are particularly encouraged to organize and mobilize their members to provide relief to affected communities.

“The general public is called upon to provide aids such as foodstuff, drinking water, beddings, blankets, wrappers, camping gas, cooking utensils, detergents, sanitary packs, toiletries, mosquito nets and medications to the victims of the flood.

“These aids, be they financial, material or physical, will go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of our compatriots. Indeed, even within affected communities, those who are least affected should offer support to those who are more affected by offering food, clothes, shelter, help with evacuation and other forms of assistance,” Dr Abari said.

Abari disclosed that the NOA is currently partnering with the Super Bike Clubs Association of Nigeria on a campaign to ensure food security, national cohesion and prevention of malaria in the aftermath of the floods.

He said the campaign is a five-day event to promote the eradication of malaria and water-borne diseases as well as food security in six focus states of Nasarawa Plateau, Gombe, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna.

“However, what needs to be done is for local government and community leaders to ensure that those whose sources of livelihood were affected are given psychosocial support, including counselling and social safety assistance.

“The Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers of NOA have been directed to continue to sensitize communities on the need to stay put in their temporary locations until advised otherwise. They are also to take health and hygiene education to the communities”, the NOA DG added.





