Terror alert: Abuja mall closes down operations

Acting in response to the terrorism attack alert on public places in the nation’s capital city, Abuja by US and British embassies in the country, the popular Jabi Lake Mall has decided to shut down operations till further notice.

The company disclosed this via their Instagram page @jabilakemallnigeria, on Thursday, stated that it was forced to take the decision because of the safety of her staff and customers.

The company stated that; “To all our valued shoppers. Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon.”

Efforts to reach the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, for more clarification proved abortive, since she could not reply to the text message sent to her or return calls placed across to her.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Stops Kogi Govt From Closing Down Dangote Cement, Others

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi State government from closing down Dangote Cement Plc in the Obajana area of the state…

Doctor’s Training Subsidy: How Nigeria Lost N5.7 Billion In 9 Months

NIGERIA has lost more than N5.7 billion on its investment in the training of doctors in the last three quarters of this year with over 1300 doctors trained in Nigeria moving to the UK between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and at least 200 others licensed…

Flooding: 30 Years Of Consistent Investment Needed To Control Menace ― FG

With 612 persons now confirmed dead and 1.4 million displaced in recent floods in the country, the federal government on Wednesday noted that it will take 30 years of consistent investment to control the menace…

Court Orders Federal Government To Return Kanu To Kenya, Pay Him N500 Million





A Federal High Court today (26th October 2022) in Umuahia ordered the Federal Government to “restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo before 19th June 2021” and also pay him N500 million…

Terror Alert: FG Talks Tough As US Okays Non-Emergency Staff To Leave Nigeria

FOLLOWING the move by the United States to evacuate “non-emergency” employees and their family members in Nigeria over terror attacks scare, the Federal Government has said contrary to the terror alert, the country is safer than before…