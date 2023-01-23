Flight delay: Reps task NAHCO on peaceful resolution of workers’ strike

The workers’ strike which commenced early morning today over welfare issues was said to have already started taking…

Top News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Aviation strike

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji has called for restraints over the ongoing industrial dispute between the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and its workers.

Hon. Nnaji who gave the charge in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune also urged the management of the ground Handling company to immediately enter into dialogue with the leadership of the union to avert further disruption of flight operations across the country.

He equally appealed to the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

Hon. Nnaji who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives reminded the workers that their downing tools at this time the elections were already closed could cause severe consequences to campaigns and movements of sensitive materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

ALSO READ: Confusion as Aviation workers embark on indefinite strike over welfare issues 

He further assured the workers that his Committee would reach out to the management to see how their grievances could be urgently addressed

The workers’ strike which commenced early morning today over welfare issues was said to have already started taking its toll on the industry as heavy flight delays were already set in both local and international.

You might also like
Top News

Confusion as Aviation workers embark on indefinite strike over welfare issues 

Top News

BVAS machines in Govt House: Cross River Police, INEC call for calm

Top News

Akwa-Ibom North-West: Supreme Court affirms Akpabio as APC’s senatorial candidate

Top News

Why INEC must postpone 2023 elections – Primate Ayodele

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More