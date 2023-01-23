Kwankwaso contesting to win, nothing more — NNPP

“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who…

The Presidential Campaign Council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has told those thinking that the candidate of the party for the February 25 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would step down to perish the thought.

The PCC said the forever minister and governor of Kano State had clear path to win the poll, accusing those he described as political jobbers and expired politicians of a ploy to use pecuniary means to hook wink certain individuals.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman for the candidate and NNPP PCC, Mr Ladipo Johnson, titled: ‘Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?’

The statement said the campaign council was waxing stronger as the final countdown to the general election approaches.

According to the body, the teasers over whether he will contest or step down are being orchestrated by the camp of some politicians that had failed the country over the years.

The statement read: “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The campaign of calumny is well-orchestrated and comes from more than one political block. Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates.

“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their ‘sell-by dates’ to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.

ALSO READ: 2023 Presidency: NCP fuses into LP, endorses Peter Obi

“Furthermore, these political jobbers are attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice solitary NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows,” where they parade a few hired hands adorned with “new” red Kwankwasiyya caps, which they symbolically remove or throw away.





“They then claim to have moved with hundreds of thousands or some have claimed, with millions of members!

“We saw these laughable shows by some nincompoops recently in Kano and Bauchi and I dare say, there will be more shows as the “expired” politicians become more desperate as we approach the election. These people are jokers and should be seen as such.

“Unfortunately, I have some bad news for these jobbers seeking to sell “expired drugs” to a sick Nigeria. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the NNPP are contesting this election to the end.

“The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign. Our candidate has reached way over 400 plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days.

“We repeat that we have a clear strategic path to victory and that by God’s special grace, the NNPP and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are going to win the election.

“As it is certain that these “expired” politicians will continue to seek to “buy” the loyalty and votes of Nigerians and will not desist from their underhand tactics, I must let it be known to Nigerians that the NNPP and Kwankwaso are contesting this election to win.

“Kwankwaso has the competence, capacity and the political will to move Nigeria in the right direction. He will deliver on the people’s mandate.”