Fleet operators, FRSC in Bauchi resolve to ensure reduction in road crashes 

The fleet of operators in Bauchi state rose from a stakeholders meeting resolving to ensure that road traffic crashes (RTC) were reduced to the barest minimum through the Free Operation Zero 2022/2023 in the FRSC, RS12.1 Sector Command, Bauchi.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders including HODs/COs, all fleet Operators, (Yankari Transport Corporation) NURTW, RETEAN, FERMA, Academic Institutions, Health Institutions, Driving School Propretors and other Critical Stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting which was held over the weekend, it was resolved that henceforth, Drivers will have Improved Skills through routine refresher workshops, training and other educational activities.

It was also resolved that there will be installation of Speed Limiting devices across the roads, Constant Road maintenance and Vehicles Maintenance, Improved Sanction on erring drivers as well as improved Collaboration and Synergy (constant meetings among all concerned).

The stakeholders also resolved to keep eye on the behaviour of their drivers while behind the steering by ensuring that they adhere strictly to the various traffic rules and regulations which will ensure a safer road.

The initiative of the meeting was described as a demonstration of FRSC RS12.1 Bauchi Sector Command as thinking out of the box in line with the Ag Corps Marshall’s recent directives to all States Commands to visit State Govt owned fleet operators.

