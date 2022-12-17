Fleet operators, FRSC in Bauchi resolve to ensure reduction in road crashes 

Latest News
By Ishola Michael -Bauchi
Fleet operators FRSC Bauchi

The fleet of operators in Bauchi state rose from a stakeholders meeting resolving to ensure that road traffic crashes (RTC) were reduced to the barest minimum through the Free Operation Zero 2022/2023 in the FRSC, RS12.1 Sector Command, Bauchi.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders including HODs/COs, all fleet Operators, (Yankari Transport Corporation) NURTW, RETEAN, FERMA, Academic Institutions, Health Institutions, Driving School Propretors and other Critical Stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting which was held over the weekend, it was resolved that henceforth, Drivers will have Improved Skills through routine refresher workshops, training and other educational activities.

It was also resolved that there will be installation of Speed Limiting devices across the roads, Constant Road maintenance and Vehicles Maintenance, Improved Sanction on erring drivers as well as improved Collaboration and Synergy (constant meetings among all concerned).

The stakeholders also resolved to keep eye on the behaviour of their drivers while behind the steering by ensuring that they adhere strictly to the various traffic rules and regulations which will ensure a safer road.

The initiative of the meeting was described as a demonstration of FRSC RS12.1 Bauchi Sector Command as thinking out of the box in line with the Ag Corps Marshall’s recent directives to all States Commands to visit State Govt owned fleet operators.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Fleet operators, FRSC in Bauchi resolve to ensure reduction in road crashes

You might also like
Latest News

NUJ inaugurates nine-member ethics, disciplinary committee in Zamfara

Latest News

Police arrest six fake hunters with arms, ammunition in Delta

Latest News

2023: Don’t forget PDP wasteful years, APC Campaign Council tells Nigerians

Latest News

Murder of Labour Party candidate, threat to democracy ― Party National Chairman

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More