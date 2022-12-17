21,438 vehicles in Abuja failed roadworthiness test in 2022 — FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), has disclosed that about 21,438 vehicles failed roadworthiness test in Abuja between January and November 2022.

The administration added that about 1,120 traffic offenders were prosecuted before a Magistrate sitting in a Mobile Court.

According to the administration, the abnormal numbers were derived from rigorous examination which the vehicles were subjected to at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection facilities.

FCTA’s Secretary of Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido who disclosed this over the weekend during an annual press conference, stated that a total of 37, 572 vehicles were inspected, and only 16, 198 were found worthy.

Candido attributed the high failure rate to random importation of fairly used vehicles, otherwise known as ‘tukumbo’ into the country.

He noted that most of these vehicles were given facelifting treatment by their initial owners, after being involved in an accident or flooding in their countries of origin.

According to, while he acknowledged that bad road network within the suburbs, and poor maintenance culture contribute significantly to the failure of these vehicles, he revealed that the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has been mandated to subject all vehicles to the computerised test before car documents renewal.

Available documents also revealed that a total of 3,532 out of 54, 620 applicants for driver’s license could not get, because they failed the test.

In order to lessen traffic-related offences in the FCT, it was also gathered that 4,401 errant drivers were sent to a compulsory correctional training within the year.

About 850 dispatch riders were also made to attend the mandatory training of the DRTS, before being issued with a Riders Certification Card.