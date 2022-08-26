Five ways to improve quality of your sleep

When life gets hectic, we begin to make some compromises when it comes to taking care of our health. Sleep is very important for our general well-being. Yet, many of us don’t get enough of it.

If you are running on less than six hours of sleep every night, your body will face the consequences in the short or long run. There are some strategies you can apply to improve your sleep quality. Here are a few of them.

1. Have a regular sleep schedule

One of the most important things you can do to improve your sleep is to follow a regular sleep schedule. A regular sleep schedule means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Our bodies operate on circadian rhythms, which are 24-hour internal clocks that tell us when to sleep, wake up, and eat. When we follow a regular sleep schedule, our circadian rhythm becomes more in tune with the natural light-dark cycle.

If you disrupt this natural cycle continuously, it can lead to long-term health consequences.

2. Manage stressors

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, most of the time it is as a result of stress. It is important to manage stressors in your life.

To manage stressors, you will need to identify the cause of your stress. Then, you can begin to take steps to avoid them or reduce their effects.

3. Regular exercise

Exercise improves sleep quality, aside from promoting physical health and fitness. People who engage in exercise fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly than those who don’t engage in exercise.

It is also important to avoid working out right at the wrong time, as this can have the opposite effect and make it harder to fall asleep.

4. Digital detox before bedtime

It can be tempting to scroll through social media or see a movie on television before going to sleep. This behavior can make it harder to fall asleep because the blue light emitted from screens suppresses the production of melatonin(the hormone that makes us sleepy). You are likely to have a harder time dozing off if you have your screens on up until your bedtime.





To avoid this, you should disconnect from screens an hour before bedtime. This will give your body enough time to wind down without screens.

5. Sleep friendly environment

If your bedroom is still lit up and noisy by midnight, it’s time to restructure your sleeping arrangements. The ideal sleep environment should be quiet, dark, and cool.

If your bedroom or sleeping quarters are not helping you get to sleep fast, you should try to invest in some tools to make sleeping easier. Keep your bedroom cool since our body temperature drops when we sleep. For instance, having an air conditioner can create a comfortable environment for sleeping.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE