Five uncommon things couples should do together at least once a year

There are uncommon things couples should engage in that will bring them closer and will do wonders for their well-being and also for their intimacy. This includes fun bonding experiences that will remind you of each other’s awesomeness.

Sameera Sullivan, a dating expert, says, “It’s always good to do new things, but doing new things that are weird and take you out of your comfort zone is even better. You [can] learn something new together and learn something about each other, as well.” Step outside your comfort zone, and do a few strange things together with your partner.

Here are five things you and your partner can engage in.

1. Feed each other food

You might have noticed in romantic comedies how couples have to feed each other during meals to show that they are in love. In the same way, you can feed each other food to spice up your relationship. You can make it a point of duty to feed your partner at least once every now and then.

Food is nurturing, and feeding a partner can be a bonding experience.

2. Pretend to be perfect strangers

Another unusual thing you can do with your partner is pretending to be perfect strangers at least once every year. This is fun and exciting.

It will be fun going out for a day and acting like strangers meeting for the first time. Pretend to be somebody new, change your name, create a backstory, see where the day takes you, and have fun.

3. Do each other’s chores

Doing each other’s chores will allow you and your partner to better understand and appreciate what your partner does for the relationship and life together.

If the two of you are set in your ways when it comes to chores, trade places at least once a year. For instance, if you are the cook in a relationship, let your partner do it.

4. Take time out in a nearby hotel

These days, with demanding jobs, and busy schedules, it’s hard to get away for a long weekend or even a week. Staying in a nearby hotel is one fun thing you can do as a couple at least once every year. Book a hotel nearby, get room service, and relax. It will be a nice getaway even though it’s nearby.





5. Go on a fun tour of your city

This is a great way to walk hand in hand with your partner. You can shake things up by heading out on the town and reminding yourselves of all that your city has to offer.

By mixing one or two of these unique experiences, you will reap all sorts of healthy relationship benefits.

