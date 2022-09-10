Five things you should not do on social media

Social media has been a platform for connectivity over the years. It has been a method of communication with various people through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and more.

Over the years, social media has been a popular way to socialise for teens and adults. It has been of huge benefit to the world. Despite this positive benefit, we can’t overlook the risk that comes with it. These risks include bullying, hacking, and other criminal activities.

A lot of people have fallen prey to these social media impersonators. To avoid being prey, there are some things you should avoid doing.

1. Avoid sharing too much information

Most people have the option of sharing their information online to connect more with their friends. Stalkers use the information to track their victims. This is why you should be cautious about sharing sensitive information. Do not reveal information like your home address, phone number and even your whereabouts on social media. This can be very risky.

2. Privatise your account

Privatising your social media account blocks people from viewing your personal information. It limits strangers from viewing your status, pictures and other information that could be used to cause harm to you.

3. Control your comment sections

A lot of impersonators use your comment sections to defraud your friends or social media followers. It is important that you restrict strangers from commenting on your post or status, especially on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

4. Be careful of accepting friend requests

A lot of people put up false accounts to manipulate people or cause harm on social media. This is why you should check for the authenticity of social media accounts that send friend requests to you. You should delete requests that are shady or appear fake.

5. Avoid political argument

It is not a crime to post content regarding politics online, but you shouldn’t give information that is not certain. Make sure you do research before posting political content.

Posting false political information might lead to political arguments which might be risky for you and also put your relatives in great danger.





Social media impersonators are raging aggressively and searching for prey, you need to be conscious to avoid being prey and being caught in their evil net.

