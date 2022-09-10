How do I stop hiccups?

My 6-month old baby has been having hiccups for the past few days. I have tried all the tricks I know including give him sips of water but the hiccups still remain. Kindly let me know the best way for me to stop the hiccups.

Adeline (by SMS)

Hiccups are most likely caused by irritation to the diaphragm, the muscle at the base of the lungs. It is when the muscle goes into spasm or cramp that the vocal cords clamp shut to create that distinctive ‘hic’ sound that mothers so much dread. It is however believed that as long as the ‘Hiccup’ is not caused by any underlying problem such as ‘gastroesophageal reflux’, there is no cause to worry. Some of the ways to stop Hiccups include; feeding the baby in the upright position, Burping the baby more often, as well as the use of pacifiers. Some mothers also find relief from the use of some Over The Counter medications. On the whole, Hiccups stop on their own and don’t cause discomfort to babies and stop on their own without any treatment.

