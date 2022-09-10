Are sweetened drinks bad?

I am a lover of fizzy and sweetened drinks. Unfortunately, I have read a lot of negative things about sweetened drinks. Kindly educate me on this.

Adio (by E Mail)

It has been confirmed that a high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and artificially sweetened beverages (>1 serving/day) has a very bad effect on the body. Apart from problems with weight gain as well as tooth decay due to the excessive sugar in sweetened drinks, an elevated risk of the development of heart problems and diabetes have been discovered in people who consume high intake of artificially sweetened beverages.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE