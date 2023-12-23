The Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA) has commenced the distribution of support materials in the form of foodstuff and cash donations to 250 vulnerable residents, under its Psychosocial Intervention Programme.

The distribution exercise which started at Alegongo Multi-purpose hall, Akobo in Lagelu local government area of the state, had the assemblage of residents from Lagelu and Akinyele local government area, where widows, aged and people with special needs were given cash awards and foodstuff.

The event continued at at Atiba local government, Igbeti in Olorunsogo local government, Okeho in Kajola local government and Iseyin local government over the weekend.

The OYCSDA management which was led by its Chairman, Hon. Abideen Adeaga, said the programme, meant to cater for the people facing extreme poverty, caused by natural and economic reasons will cut across the State.

He told the beneficiaries that the Oyo State’s special programme under OYO-CARES will alleviate the condition of those captured by the official mapping of the State as extremely poor.

He said the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde will leave nothing undone to make all the strata of the residents’ status enjoy the dividends of democracy, charging them to keep up their support for the administration so as to benefit more.

“This gesture from the NG-CARES and State-CARES under the leadership of the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde was designed to put smiles on the faces of people going through economic hardship due to global economic recession and the recent situations in Nigeria.

“We urge you to keep up your support for this administration so as to benefit more, you all know that the OYCSDA is an offshoot of the Federal Government, World Bank and Oyo State government’s intervention, we have done many projects at urban and rural communities in the areas of education, health, water electrification, in order to assist those in these communities to enjoy basic living.”

The Chairman, followed by the General Manager of OYCSDA, Mr. Jelili Salau, the Manager Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Raji Rotimi, the Manager Operations, Mr Biliaminu Olanrewaju and the Manager Finance and Administration, Mr Tunji Ajadi-Oni later visited H.L.A Basic Special School, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, to inspect the condition of the school structures, donate funds for renovation of the school fence, vocational training materials and also to donate hundred units of mosquito nets for the hostels of the pupils of the school.

Hon. Adeaga who made a personal donation of One hundred thousand naira only (N100,000) to the school for the purchase of vocational training materials told the staffers to be assured of OYCSDA’s intervention in the school, to give it a befitting outlook.

He later presented the school management with the Sum of Four hundred thousand naira only (#400,000.00) cash award, donated by the agency towards the renovation of some parts of the school building.

