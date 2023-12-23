Adejumo Lewis was a renowned actor, the Kabiyesi (King), the Oloja of Oja in Village Headmaster, the widely acclaimed Nigerian’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to date.

He was born in 1943 in Ekiti, south western Nigeria.

The Nigerian film maker and television actor was famous for the role of Kabiyesi, a role he plays fantastically well and earned him global recognition.

Dejumo had his primary education at the Holy Cross Primary School in Lagos Island.

He later did his secondary education at St.

Gregory’s College, Lagos.

Dejumo changed his mind and went to junior seminary to become a Priest at St Theresa’s Catholic Minor Seminary in Ibadan.

He eventually abandoned the priesthood idea and went for his Master’s degree at the University of Ibadan to study Communication Arts.

He was also recommended for foreign trainings in Holland, England and Germany respectively and later made a full career in television and acting which have earned fame and wealth till his death.

Dejumo began acting in the Village Headmaster since 1964 shortly after his exit from the Seminary school, the year production of the Village Headmaster drama began.

He started as a freelance in the Village Headmaster cast, and even joined the television industry later, still a freelance.

Prior to that, he was employed first as a programmer and later trained to become a producer/director both here and abroad where he studied Celluloid.

In one of his interviews, Dejumo revealed that in 1968, he was fascinated watching the Village Headmaster with the various people across different tribes in Nigeria on one set and was determined to be part of it.

Adejumo Lewis passed on at the age of 80, in the early hours of Saturday, 23rd of December, 2023.

His passing was made public a by fellow actor, Said Balogun. He wrote on a post on Instagram, ‘‘Good night DEJUMO LEWIS, May your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP’’

