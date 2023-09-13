A five-month-old infant drowned while crossing his mother and 45 other migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Lampedusa, Italy.

The victims were on an Italy-bound vessel when the tragic incident occurred, according to Italian reports citing the coastguard.

The infant fell into the water on Tuesday night as the coastguard was trying to bring 46 migrants from a boat to shore in scenes described as chaotic by the ANSA news agency.

Other people also fell into the water, but managed to survive, while aid came too late for the child.

The infant was from a family from Guinea, and his mother was a minor, the authorities said.

She is receiving psychological care.

She was on a vessel from Sfax, in Tunisia, some 190 kilometres from Lampedusa, the closest point to attempt to enter Europe for some migrants seeking to flee war and poverty.

On Tuesday alone, a record 2,500 boat people reached the Italian island, a record for a single day landing.

There was a lengthy queue of small metal boats waiting to dock in front of the harbour pier at times during the day.

The first reception centre in Lampedusa, which has a capacity for only 400 people, is again completely overcrowded.

Some 6,800 migrants are currently in Lampedusa and are later to be brought to mainland Italy.





More than 118,000 people have entered the country via the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of the year, according to Italy’s Migration Ministry.

That is far more than last year when some 64,000 people crossed the Mediterranean by mid-September.

The crossings were often deadly with repeated accidents and deaths due to unseaworthy, crowded vessels and dangerous conditions.

