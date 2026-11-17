FIVE persons have been killed in fresh attacks on communities in Plateau State’s Mangu, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

The incidents occurred on Sunday, at about 9 p.m., when suspected terrorists attacked Zwagal community in Jipal District of Mangu Local Government Area, killing three persons.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that two other persons were killed in separate attacks in Riyom and Barkin Ladi council areas.

A resident of the Zwagal community, Silas Nanfwang, who confirmed the attacks, urged security personnel to go after the perpetrators.

Nanfwang said: “It is a very sad incident. Security operatives should intensify efforts and pursue those responsible for these attacks and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has decried the renewed attacks on communities in the council areas.

The national publicity secretary of the association, Rwang Tengwong, in a statement, on Monday, said: “The latest incident occurred, at about 5:20pm, on Sunday, when the attackers invaded Sho village, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and killed Da Ishaku Pam Vwos, aged 79.

“Earlier, at about 1:57am on Sunday, attackers invaded Sambak community in Hoss District, in Riyom Local Government Area, killing Dauda John Davou, 42.”

He added that Jol community was attacked around 12:10am the same day.

“However, the attackers encountered resistance as alert local vigilantes responded to the threats,” he stated.

The BYM spokesperson said the incidents followed other attacks recorded in the area